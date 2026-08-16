Is this really a 500 million won home in Gangnam? Jun Hyun-moo is stunned by the bedless bedroom of a 20 billion won asset holder, asking, "Is this a Templestay?" (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] The Gangnam home of Yoon Mi-ae, the "queen of luxury car sales," will be revealed.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror," directed by Choi Seung-hee, is a self-reflection program in which bosses across South Korea put themselves in their employees' shoes to create a workplace that people actually enjoy working in. As of the previous episode, it had remained the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 218 consecutive weeks, continuing its runaway success, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today's episode, airing on the 16th, Yoon Mi-ae's home will be unveiled in Park Myung-soo's segment, "Walking to the Boss's House." Yoon, the top seller of luxury imported cars and a 20 billion won asset holder, lives in a 5 billion won apartment in Gangnam, an area known for properties whose prices soar overnight. Park, who enters with high expectations, is immediately left wide-eyed and says, "I was so shocked" after seeing the unexpected scene.

Inside Yoon Mi-ae's home is extreme minimalism at its most literal. Despite her glamorous image as a 20 billion won asset holder, the modest space still has a 15-year-old kimchi refrigerator and a mattress she has used for more than 10 years, drawing surprise. In particular, Jun Hyun-moo reportedly has a full-blown meltdown when he sees the master bedroom, where only a mattress sits on the floor with no bed frame, saying, "Is this a Templestay?"

But behind this modest household setup lies Yoon Mi-ae's carefully planned investment know-how, delivering a surprising twist. Confidently saying, "Everything I buy goes up," Yoon explains her distinctive asset-management philosophy: "I invest only in assets that can be easily converted to cash, such as real estate, paintings, and watches."

Park Myung-soo is said to be unable to hide his admiration for Yoon's golden touch, with everything she buys skyrocketing in value, but he also jokes, "It hurts too much to watch everything go up, so I can't even live with it," drawing laughter on set with his trademark playful complaining.

Viewers can check out the surprising interior of the 20 billion won asset holder and luxury car sales champion's apartment, along with her investment tips, in the full broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

"Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.