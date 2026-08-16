Min Hee-jin's 'Pantsless' Look Defies Her Age, Showing Her Style Is Still Sharp

Min Hee-jin, CEO of OOAK Records, showed off her distinctive fashion sense.

On the 16th, Min Hee-jin shared several photos on her account from a guest visit event for the film "Dancer in the Dark," which was held on the 15th. That day, she spent meaningful time with the audience, discussing the film with Herbie Shibasaki, editor Kim Min-kyung, and others.

What stood out most was her relaxed yet unique style. She paired a checkered cap, a white short-sleeved T-shirt, shorts, and boots to create a look that felt both natural and stylish.

Her fashion drew attention because it looked effortless while still reflecting her own distinct personality. Even at a film guest visit event, she did not miss her signature sense of style.

Min Hee-jin has repeatedly made headlines for the outfits she has worn at public events. In particular, the blue cap she wore at a press conference, along with her T-shirts and cardigans, drew strong interest and even sparked sellout frenzies.

Min Hee-jin, who continues to attract attention with her style alone, is expected to draw renewed interest in her so-called "Min Hee-jin style" after once again showcasing her fashion sense at the guest visit event.

Born in 1979, Min Hee-jin is the former CEO of ADOR who discovered and produced NewJeans. After stepping down from ADOR, she founded OOAK Records and now serves as its CEO.

Reporter Kim So-hyung yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.