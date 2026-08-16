Lee Chaeyeon and Chaeryeong's Mother Reveals Cancer Battle... Why Chaeryeong Burst Into Tears at Fan Meeting

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araem] Fans are sending messages of support after singer Yves and ITZY member Chaeryeong's mother, Choi Sun-young, personally revealed that she is battling cancer.

Choi shared an update on her personal account on the 15th. She said she has been focusing on her meals to manage her health, adding, "I heard I need to eat well, so I think I ate every kind of meat over the past week."

She also shared a glimpse of her daily life with her family. Choi wrote, "I used to think the time for family logs was annoying, but it's fun to see what our kids are doing and where they are. It's nice to see their faces often like this, too!! I think I'm the one working the hardest."

She then spoke in detail about her health for the first time. Choi said, "I am now a cancer patient officially recognized by the state. I am going to the hospital next week, and I will see what kind of treatment I will receive. For now, I will focus on building up my strength. I will laugh more, stay positive, and gain some weight. Thank you every day."

Earlier, Choi had gradually shared her feelings about her health since June, revealing that she was preparing for surgery. At the time, she posted, "To ease my troubled mind, I went sightseeing in Hannam-dong. I guess the magic of always avoiding the worst worked again this time... I'm a coward, but... I'll wait with a positive mind!!!!! For now, I like the hospital. It has some kind of vibe, haha." In response to a friend's question, she also said, "I am preparing for surgery."

Then, on the 14th of last month, she said she had been hospitalized ahead of surgery and wrote, "I am saying prayers I don't usually say. Please comfort my trembling and fearful heart.... #The day before surgery"

After the surgery, she also shared that she was recovering. On the 26th of last month, she said, "I have been discharged and am recovering well now. I would like to thank my daughters and husband, who stayed by my side every day, and my acquaintances who wished and prayed for my recovery."

Yves also previously shared parts of her daily life related to caring for her mother through her own channel. After the surgery, a tissue examination reportedly led to a cancer diagnosis, and she is now preparing for treatment.

As this news spread, Chaeryeong's tears from a recent fan meeting have drawn renewed attention. At ITZY's fifth fan meeting on the 8th, Chaeryeong spotted her mother in the audience and burst into tears. She later held her mother's hand tightly and embraced her, touching fans' hearts.

At the time, the exact reason for Chaeryeong's tears was not known. But after her mother's cancer battle was revealed, fans revisiting the scene expressed their sadness.

Yves and Chaeryeong also left "likes" on their mother's posts. Fans have been leaving warm messages such as, "I will sincerely support and pray for you," "I hope you can regain your health," and "I wish you a speedy recovery," while wishing her a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the sisters first became known to the public through SBS's 'K-pop Star 3.' Yves later debuted with IZ*ONE through Mnet's 'Produce 48' and is now active as a solo singer. Chaeryeong debuted as a member of ITZY in 2019 and has continued her career since then.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.