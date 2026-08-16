Defconn Says It Is Hard to Understand a Man Who Complained of Hardship After Borrowing 100 Million Won From His Girlfriend Two Months Into Dating Her (Detectives' Business Secrets)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] On Detectives' Business Secrets, the story of a man who lent his girlfriend about 120 million won just two months after they met will be revealed.

In the "Detective 24 Hours" segment of Channel A's Detectives' Business Secrets, which airs at 10 p.m. on Monday the 17th, a heartbreaking story will be shared by a man who asked, "Please uncover the identity of my girlfriend, whom I promised a future with." The client, once an ordinary office worker, first met his girlfriend while running a side business as a pet taxi service for transporting pets. The two were the same age and lived close to each other, so they met often and grew close. Over time, the client began to develop feelings for her. He also felt sympathy after hearing her say, "I lost my father to lung cancer three years ago, and my mother passed away two months ago." However, unlike the client, who hoped their relationship would turn romantic, the girlfriend kept her distance, saying she could not afford to date anyone because of a 200 million won debt from her mother's medical expenses. On the 19th day after they met, she asked him for help, saying she needed 13 million won to lift an asset seizure imposed by a loan shark. Believing her claims that "my mother's death insurance payout of 180 million won will come soon" and "I make more than 10 million won a month, so I can pay you back next month," he took out a card loan and lent her the money. Then, the very next day after handing over the 13 million won, the two became a couple, just as he had hoped.

But as the promised repayment date approached, the girlfriend said once again that "another loan shark has placed a seizure." In the end, the client gave her an additional 111.5 million won in two separate installments. When asked why he had lent such a large sum after only two months of dating, he admitted, "My girlfriend said her mother's death insurance payout would be adjusted upward to around 800 million won." Hearing this, Defconn was stunned and said, "It feels like he has fallen completely into a swamp." The problem was that, after borrowing money himself to help her because he had no spare cash, the client also began to struggle with financial hardship. The girlfriend then suggested that he move into the company housing where she lived and stay with her. To save on living expenses, he accepted. But after he moved into her housing, strange things began happening one after another. As he recounted the unbelievable events, Defconn clicked his tongue and said, "It is hard to understand in any common-sense way," while Yoo In-na expressed shock, saying, "It makes no sense. It is an unbelievable story." Kim Poong also lamented, "This is driving me crazy. What should he do?" The shocking full story of what happened after he moved into his girlfriend's company housing will be revealed on the show.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-ah, the leader of Jewelry, the beloved girl group behind numerous hits such as "I Like You," "Super Star," and "ONE MORE TIME," will appear as a one-day detective on this episode. Park recently drew major attention by performing on stage with Lee Ji-hyun, Seo In-young, Cho Minah, and Ha Ju-yeon for Jewelry's first full-group performance in 20 years. Defconn praised the performance, saying, "Jewelry's class, which once shook an entire era, has not gone anywhere," as the group revived memories of that time with their commanding stage presence and undiminished live vocals. Asked how she felt about returning to the stage with the members after 20 years, Park said, "I was so happy, and all the members seemed to feel their hearts soften." She then shared an unexpected story she heard from a parent while taking her child to school, leaving the set in shock. What exactly did the parent's remark say that shook Park so much? The full story will be available on Channel A's Detectives' Business Secrets at 10 p.m. on Monday, August 17. (Photo courtesy of Channel A's Detectives' Business Secrets)

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.