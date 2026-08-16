Rosé: "If any member wants to leave, I wouldn't stop them"... Past remarks resurface amid BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary gift controversy

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] As fans continue to express disappointment over an event marking BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary, Rosé's past comments about the group's activities have drawn renewed attention.

Recently, BLACKPINK held a special meeting with fans to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary. However, some fans voiced complaints from the planning stage, citing the number of attendees and the event format. After the event, even the gifts given to fans became the focus of controversy.

In this situation, Rosé's past remarks have resurfaced.

Rosé appeared on the U.S. podcast "Call Her Daddy" in January.

When host Alex Cooper asked what she would do if one member did not want to continue BLACKPINK activities in the future, Rosé said she thought they had discussed matters involving the members before.

She added, "I don't remember the exact conversation. But I think we would all understand. If one of the members feels that continuing is no longer right for them, I think we should respect that."

Rosé emphasized that the members' individual choices should be respected above all else. Her point was that no one should be forced to keep doing something they are not ready for, whether in BLACKPINK or in any other relationship.

She also stressed that BLACKPINK is a team of four members, explaining, "The other members cannot dismiss the choices each person makes in life." In the end, she meant that whatever decision a member makes, it is important to trust that it is the right choice for them.

The reason these remarks are drawing attention again is that interest in BLACKPINK's group activities has grown stronger than ever as the group marks its 10th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK held a fan meeting on the 8th to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary, but some fans remained disappointed over the event announcement, the number of attendees, and the gifts prepared for fans. Before the event, Jisoo personally apologized to fans. Later, the rice cakes given as gifts were reported to be worth about 6,900 won, sparking another round of debate. Since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has grown into a global group and is now balancing full-group activities with individual projects.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.