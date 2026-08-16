Jennie Takes the Stage in Lingerie Alone, Showing Off Her Ultra-Slim Figure in an Underwear-and-Sagging Look

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] BLACKPINK's Jennie drew attention with a bold stage look.

On the 16th, Jennie shared several photos on her account from her performance at Japan's major music festival, SUMMER SONIC.

In the released photos, Jennie took the stage in a daring outfit that paired jeans with underwear. She especially wore her pants low on her hips, creating a sagging style that exposed her underwear and added a hip, free-spirited vibe.

Her bold styling, stripped of any unnecessary details, blended with Jennie's signature confidence and immediately caught the eye. She also stood out for her relaxed presence as she naturally carried the provocative outfit on stage.

Jennie, who freely showcased her individuality on a global stage, radiated a powerful presence amid the heated atmosphere and drew enthusiastic reactions from the audience.

Fans reacted with comments such as "That's Jennie," "She can pull off anything," "So cool," and "A real hot girl."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, the group Jennie belongs to, recently spent some quiet time meeting with fans to mark their 10th debut anniversary.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.