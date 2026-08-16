Maeng Seung-ji Says Her Younger Doctor Boyfriend Confessed First and Spends More Money

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji shared a sweet update by posting a couple video with her younger doctor boyfriend.

On the 14th, Maeng Seung-ji uploaded a short video to her personal account with the caption, "My first couple challenge."

The video showed Maeng Seung-ji standing next to her boyfriend as they answered a series of questions. When asked who confessed first, she pointed to her boyfriend. She also chose him when asked who apologizes first after a fight.

However, when asked who is older, Maeng Seung-ji pointed to herself, drawing laughter.

She also drew attention by pointing to her boyfriend when asked who said "I love you" first and who spends more money.

Earlier, on the 13th, Maeng Seung-ji revealed that she was dating by sharing a photo taken with her boyfriend. He is known to be a doctor.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a comedian in the 20th open recruitment class at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). She later became widely known through MBC variety programs such as Infinite Challenge.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.