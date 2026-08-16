Oh Sang-jin’s son is only 2 months old? He slept soundly through a 6-hour road trip: “Is he naturally suited for travel?”

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] The two-month-old son of former announcers Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin drew attention for his calm behavior on the family’s first trip together.

On the 15th, a video titled "Suho’s First Trip in Life | Both Families Join in Full Force | Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin Family’s 2-Night, 3-Day Trip to Busan" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Kim So-young’s Dinggri TV. The video showed Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin traveling to Busan for a 2-night, 3-day family trip with both sets of parents.

Ahead of the trip, Kim So-young expressed concern about the long journey. She had to travel from Seoul to Busan with a baby who was only two months old. She had previously said on social media, "In case the baby cried or bothered people around us, we took the car instead of the train or plane. Suho enjoyed the 5-hour round trip between Seoul and Busan."

But contrary to her worries, baby Suho remained remarkably calm even during the 6-hour long-distance drive. He fell asleep comfortably in the car, allowing the family to head to Busan with much more ease.

Even after arriving in Busan, Suho continued to be well-behaved. When both families gathered together, he smiled brightly and stayed quietly in their arms. Seeing this, Kim So-young joked, "Suho is in such great condition. Is he naturally suited for travel?" drawing laughter.

At the end of the trip, a private date between Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin was also revealed. They left Suho with their parents and enjoyed some time alone. The couple spent a relaxed moment together over dessert and coffee.

As Kim So-young looked at a tempting loaf of bread and said, "I need to lose weight..," Oh Sang-jin gave a blunt reply: "Why do you keep saying you need to lose weight while eating that?" He then softened the mood by saying, "You don't have to lose it," showing his affectionate side toward his wife.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.