Hong Yoon-hwa Says She Regained Weight After Losing 40 kg Due to Health Problems: "I Had Tinnitus and Dizziness" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa revealed that she experienced unexpected health problems after losing 40 kg in the past.

Hong Yoon-hwa appeared on MBN's "Dongchimi," which aired on the 15th, and discussed the topic, "Aren't you going to lose weight?"

That day, Hong brought clothes she had worn in the past and showed the difference between her weight then and now. The clothes that once fit tightly now looked much too large, highlighting the change in her body size.

Recalling the period when she lost 40 kg, Hong admitted that her body began to show problems after the diet. "At that time, I lost 40 kg and then started having health issues. My blood pressure improved, but I began to hear ringing in my ears. When I was sleeping, I thought someone had left the TV on. Was it the TV? The refrigerator? The microwave? The tinnitus was so severe that it woke me up. When I sat down and stood up, I felt dizzy," she explained.

Hong said that she also experienced nutritional imbalance because of the extreme weight loss. She later decided to regain weight for the sake of her health.

She also shared an experience from a different diet attempt. "I tried to lose 7 kg in a week. I ate one apple for breakfast, eggs for lunch, and sweet potatoes for dinner. The trainer I worked out with told me I should never do that. When I said I would, he told me not to put compact-car fuel in a dump truck. That's something for people who weigh 50 or 60 kg to do. I'm a dump truck, so I need to eat a lot of protein," she said.

She drew attention by sharing a story about how focused she was on protein intake at the time. Hong said she received 20 extra-large abalones as a birthday gift from an acquaintance, adding, "It was my birthday recently, and someone I know sent me 20 giant abalones, each as big as a palm. They were so precious. Abalone is packed with protein. It gives you energy when you eat it. My husband and I steamed all 20 of them. I told myself not to eat carbs and to fill up on protein. That day, I ate 11 abalones. Then I was bedridden for three days and lost 7 kg."

In the end, her body had been overwhelmed by too much protein. Hong laughed as she said, "Abalone is good for you, but it is so high in protein that it can cause stomach pain and diarrhea. It was one of the three worst pains I've ever had in my life."

Meanwhile, Hong Yoon-hwa debuted in 2006 as a special-recruit comedian in the eighth class at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and rose to fame through "People Searching for Laughter." She later appeared in a variety of entertainment programs, including "Comedy Big League," and now connects with fans through a YouTube channel she runs with her husband, comedian Kim Min-ki.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.