Psy's 'Humbuk Show' Sparks Another Nuisance Controversy... Firework Smoke Halts Baseball Game for 19 Minutes

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Smoke from Psy's 'Humbuk Show' fireworks briefly interrupted a professional baseball game between the NC Dinos and the Lotte Giants nearby.

At the 2026 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO League game between the NC Dinos and the Lotte Giants, held at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan at 7 p.m. on the 15th, thick smoke covered the field and the game was briefly suspended around 8:42 p.m.

At the time, Psy's 'Humbuk Show 2026' Busan concert was in full swing at Busan Asiad Main Stadium near Sajik Baseball Stadium. Smoke from fireworks launched during the show drifted into Sajik Stadium on the wind. As thick smoke quickly spread around the field, it became difficult for players to see clearly, and the umpires decided to stop the game temporarily.

The Lotte Giants explained the situation to spectators on the scoreboard, saying, "The game has been temporarily suspended due to smoke from fireworks at a concert event held near the baseball stadium."

Fortunately, the smoke did not linger for long. Once visibility improved, the game resumed at 9:01 p.m., ending the 19-minute stoppage.

However, the situation was disappointing because a similar incident occurred last year as well. In August last year, a game at Sajik Baseball Stadium was also halted because of fireworks from Psy's 'Humbuk Show' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium.

With a similar incident repeating near the same location a year later, criticism is resurfacing over concert fireworks affecting baseball games, fueling renewed talk of the so-called 'Humbuk Show nuisance' controversy.

Meanwhile, Psy's Busan concert will run for two days through the 16th at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Meanwhile, PSY Summer Swag 2026 began its nationwide tour on June 27 at Uijeongbu Sports Complex. Psy's Busan concert will also be held for two days through the 16th at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.