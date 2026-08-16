Hong Jin-kyung Limped with Shingles but Still Took Care of Jeong Sun-hee... "I’m Grateful Just to Be Alive"

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Hong Jin-kyung Limped with Shingles but Still Took Care of Jeong Sun-hee... "I’m Grateful Just to Be Alive"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] The close friendship between Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung moved viewers.

On the 15th, KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" released a video titled "The queen of comedy has arrived! Kim Ji-seon X Jeong Sun-hee, friends for 38 years."

In the video, Jeong Sun-hee recalled memories with her close younger friend Hong Jin-kyung, saying, "On some days, she would leave work before me and already be waiting at my house."

She also expressed gratitude to Hong Jin-kyung, who had taken such good care of her during a difficult time. Jeong Sun-hee said, "I was staying home so much that she came over and said she would take me for a drive. But when I saw her limping, I found out she had shingles." Her story about Hong Jin-kyung visiting her despite being ill touched many hearts.

After hearing that, Kim Sook praised Hong Jin-kyung's warm personality, saying, "Jin-kyung has a very deep heart." Hong Jin-kyung then showed her affection for Jeong Sun-hee, saying, "I was always able to hold on because Sun-hee was there."

Jeong Sun-hee also said, "If you ask whether you can be grateful just for someone being alive, I would choose Jin-kyung first." Her words left a deep impression.

Hong Jin-kyung Limped with Shingles but Still Took Care of Jeong Sun-hee... "I’m Grateful Just to Be Alive"

Meanwhile, high school classmates Kim Ji-seon and Jeong Sun-hee looked back on memories from their school days. Kim Ji-seon drew laughter when she shared a story about being called by the principal during morning assembly and suddenly speaking in a North Korean dialect in front of the entire school.

Kim Ji-seon then recalled, "I told Jeong Sun-hee, 'I'm taking the comedian exam this time, so let's take it together,' and she said, 'I'm going to study.'"

Jeong Sun-hee snapped back, saying, "Why are you saying it in such an annoying way? When did I ever say that?" Kim Ji-seon replied, "That's how I heard it," and the two bickered playfully like true longtime friends.

Kim Ji-seon also praised Jeong Sun-hee's figure, saying, "We were changing clothes while working on a broadcast together, and her body shape was so beautiful. It was such a waste. I said if there was no match for her in Korea, we should look overseas."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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