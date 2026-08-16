A Couple Who Endured Hellish Pain After Childbirth... Dr. Oh Eun-young Breaks Down in Tears (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] A "60-day couple" will appear on "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell."

In episode 181 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," which airs at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 17, a "60-day couple" will appear. The pair said that everything changed after the birth of their child, when they were plunged into despair and unbearable pain, and they came to the studio for help.

The husband recalls that when he first saw the newborn, the baby was not crying and was not moving at all. The diagnosis was apnea of unspecified type. On the seventh day after birth, the couple heard devastating words from the medical staff: "There is no hope, so prepare yourselves." The wife broke down in tears, saying, "When I heard that, I wanted to die. It felt like everything was my fault." The husband also said, "I could only think, why us?" and admitted that guilt kept piling up.

They were allowed to see the baby for only 30 minutes a day. The wife filled the freezer with breast milk, hoping the baby might be able to drink it, but the child could no longer even digest breast milk. In the end, she would apply the milk to the baby's lips and wait for the child to wake up. The baby, who had been told there was no hope just seven days after birth, somehow held on with all its strength, spending the mother's birthday together and even posing for a 50-day photo in the hospital bed.

The husband of the "60-day couple" also said that after the baby fell ill, his wife, who had once been brighter than anyone else, changed completely. She covered her face with a hat and mask whenever she went out and even cut off contact with her family. The wife confessed, "When I imagined myself laughing and talking with my husband while our child was sick, I felt disgusted with myself." She then shocked everyone by telling her husband, "If something happened to the baby, I was planning to divorce you. I can't laugh when I'm with you."

After hearing the couple's story, Dr. Oh Eun-young said, "When a child is sick, the pain is so intense that it is almost impossible for a human being to endure. Parents cannot take the pain away, and there is nothing they can do in place of their child." She tried to understand their suffering. As the story of the "60-day couple" continued, both Dr. Oh and the MCs were said to have burst into tears. What kind of story could have moved everyone to tears?

Can the "60-day couple" begin living again after time seemed to stop? Their heartbreaking story will be revealed in episode 181 of MBC's "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.