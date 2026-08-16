Ryu Yi-seo, Jin Jin's Wife, Was Hit On by a High School Student: "He Asked Me to Wait a Little Longer... He Was So Good-Looking"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of Shinhwa's Jin Jin, said she was flirted with by a high school student.

On the 16th, a short video titled "Ryu Yi-seo Reveals the Shocking Advance She Received from a Male Passenger During Her Flight Attendant Days" was posted on Ryu Yi-seo's YouTube channel.

Ryu Yi-seo met former flight attendant YouTuber Han Ju-ho and looked back on her days as a cabin crew member. She worked at Asiana Airlines for 16 years and said she had even been approached by a high school student. Ryu Yi-seo surprised everyone by saying, "He was a high school boy, but he was really good-looking. I was 27 at the time. As he got off, he told me, 'Please wait a little longer.'"

Ryu Yi-seo joked, "He said this to me. He was sitting in an emergency exit row, and I was wearing a skirt, so he asked, 'Would you like something to cover up with?' Then he tried to give me his clothes." She added with a laugh, "How have you been?" Jin Jin then smiled confidently and said, "I'll be the one to cover you from now on. Don't worry."

Meanwhile, Ryu Yi-seo and Jin Jin married in 2020. Ryu Yi-seo, who recently launched a YouTube channel, has received a wave of support after sharing updates on her efforts to prepare for IVF with Jin Jin.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.