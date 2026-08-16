"Most actresses would not have been able to handle it" Baek Jin-hee recalls the extreme hardships she faced on a reality show

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Baek Jin-hee opened up about the hardships she went through while filming the variety show "The Law of the City" in the past.

A video titled "Reality shows are hard" was recently uploaded to Baek Jin-hee's YouTube channel.

The video shows Baek Jin-hee talking with the producer she worked with on the variety show "The Law of the City in New York" 10 years ago.

Baek Jin-hee, who spent a month in New York at the time, recalled during the conversation with the producer, "'The Law of the City' was hard too."

In particular, Baek Jin-hee said, "I thought New York didn't have hot water," and the producer looked back on that time, saying, "Baek Jin-hee really went through a lot."

Baek Jin-hee said, "I was the only female cast member," adding, "I was so happy when Ailee came in the middle."

The filming conditions were also reportedly far from easy. The producer said, "We filmed because it was Baek Jin-hee. Most actresses would not have been able to handle that," and Baek Jin-hee explained, "I slept in a tent, and no manager came with me. I was alone."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.