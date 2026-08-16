Divorced Choi Go-gi's girlfriend Lee Joo-eun was once at risk of blindness... major surgery before their wedding

Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na said that it was revealed that YouTuber Choi Go-gi's girlfriend, Lee Joo-eun, once underwent surgery for retinal detachment and was even at risk of going blind.

A video titled "The boyfriend who saved his girlfriend from the risk of blindness" was recently uploaded to Choi Go-gi's YouTube channel.

In the video, Choi Go-gi and Lee Joo-eun looked back on their memories together, from the moment they first met to the present, with photos.

The video also showed Lee Joo-eun at the time of her eye surgery. She had previously undergone surgery for retinal detachment.

In the photos, Lee Joo-eun was wearing a hospital gown and an eye patch over the operated eye, hinting at how serious the situation was at the time.

Recalling that time, Lee Joo-eun said, "If it hadn't been for oppa, I might have gone blind in that eye," and added, "He took me around to wash my hair and stayed with me the whole time," expressing her gratitude to Choi Go-gi for standing by her side.

Choi Go-gi responded, "Because we went through things like that, we became this close," reflecting on the time they had shared.

Choi Go-gi first revealed his relationship with Lee Joo-eun on TV CHOSUN's "The Private Life of X," which aired in April. Lee Joo-eun is the producer of Choi Go-gi's YouTube channel, and in the program, Choi drew attention by proposing sincerely while handing her a proposal ring. The couple plans to hold their wedding in Jeju Island this year.

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi married YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp in 2016 after a premarital pregnancy, and they had a daughter, Sol-ip, but divorced in 2020. Choi is currently raising their daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.