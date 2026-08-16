Son Tae-young, affected by Canada wildfires: "Smoke drifted all the way to New York City, and I couldn't even see the sky"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Son Tae-young said she was affected by the aftermath of the wildfires in Canada.

On the 16th, a video titled "Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo sticking together from the moment they wake up: morning vlog" was uploaded to Son Tae-young's YouTube channel.

Son Tae-young went out for a Manhattan outing with a close friend. She said, "The weather has gotten much better. There was such a huge wildfire in Canada, and all the smoke drifted over here, so the air was really bad. I couldn't even see the sky. Luckily, I came out today, and I can see the sky."

Since last month, Canada has been under a state of emergency because of ongoing wildfires. In mid-month, a fire broke out in Ontario in eastern Canada, and smoke from the blaze reached the United States. On the 8th, wildfires also spread simultaneously in British Columbia, prompting evacuation orders for 20,000 residents. British Columbia declared a state of emergency after more than 100 major wildfires broke out across the province.

While eating, Son Tae-young brought up her son, Rook Hee. She joked, "I think Rook Hee is copying Lamine Yamal's fashion. He wears long pants and a shirt." A friend then mentioned, "Doesn't Yamal carry a Hermès Mini Kelly?" Son Tae-young laughed and said, "I'm glad he isn't copying that."

After the meal, she went shopping at a clothing store she visits often. Son Tae-young said she had bought most of her jeans there and also picked out clothes for her husband, Kwon Sang-woo. When a friend said, "You only think about your husband when you shop," Son Tae-young replied, "I think he would do the same," showing off their sweet marital affection.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.