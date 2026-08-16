Kim Won-hyo Reveals Why He Disappeared from 'Gag Con' at the Height of His Career: "Rumors Spread Among PDs, So I Couldn't Return" ('Im Ha-ryong Show')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Won-hyo revealed why he was unable to return to 'Gag Concert.'

On the YouTube channel 'Im Ha-ryong Show' on the 14th, comedian Kim Won-hyo appeared as a guest.

Kim Won-hyo, who gained widespread popularity through KBS2's 'Gag Concert,' confessed, "People probably think I rose smoothly, but I went through a lot of ups and downs. I won the rookie award earlier than others, and I also fell apart earlier than others."

Kim Won-hyo said, "A strange rumor started spreading within KBS. When one of my segments was taken off the air, a drama called 'The Kingdom of the Winds' came in. Since it was a KBS drama, I thought it would be fine because it was the same broadcaster. I was trying to create a new segment, but the drama came in, so I did the drama instead." He added, "The drama was filmed in Wando County. I had to go down there several times a week, so I couldn't do 'Gag Con.' After finishing the drama, I thought I would return, but rumors spread among the PDs that 'he used comedy as a stepping stone to act, won the rookie award, and then immediately went into acting,' so they would not take me back to 'Gag Con.'"

Kim Won-hyo confessed, "So I couldn't get back into 'Gag Con,' and while I was working through that, I gradually made my way back up through the 'Gag Star GCC Awards.' It was a bumpy road."

Kim Won-hyo, who said comedy was not his dream from the beginning, explained, "It is true that I came to Seoul because of acting. I did not even have a dream of becoming an actor, but I joined a theater club and found theater so much fun. I could not control myself, so I thought I should go to Seoul and either join a theater troupe or enter a film and theater department. After coming to Seoul, I enrolled in the broadcasting and entertainment department, and my professor was Kim Woong-rae from 'Gag Concert No. 1.'" He continued, "The professor made students take comedian auditions as a requirement, and I failed the first time. But some guy who was not that funny passed. I was so angry. I was going to try one more time and, if I passed, say, 'I will be satisfied with just passing.' I passed that time, and that gave me the qualification to move on to a major program," explaining how he became a comedian.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.