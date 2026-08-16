"Even 'pro-Japanese collaborator' Is a Polite Term; He Is a Traitor Who Sold Out the Country" Lawyer Slams Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Controversy

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] As the controversy over actress Ha Young's great-grandfather continues to grow, lawyer Lee Ji-hoon has also voiced his anger.

On the 15th, Lee Ji-hoon, a lawyer on the YouTube channel Ahneunbyeonhosa, addressed the controversy surrounding Ha Young's great-grandfather.

Speaking strongly about Ha Young's great-grandfather, Lee Ji-hoon said, "Calling him a pro-Japanese collaborator is already a very polite expression. In fact, he was a traitor. A traitor. If there was nothing else to sell, did he sell out the country?"

He then read a comment that said, "Rather than criticizing Ha Young, her parents' education was what mattered. Could Ha Young tell right from wrong at that age?" Lee responded, "How old is Ha Young? At 33, you can't really say she is young. She is too old to excuse it by saying she was just a kid and could not know better."

Lee Ji-hoon also commented on the praise for Ha Young's "family of four generations of doctors," which sparked the controversy over her alleged pro-Japanese ancestry. He said, "During the Japanese colonial period, being a doctor could itself mean you were a pro-Japanese collaborator. Isn't that something everyone learns with a basic education? Just hearing 'Hanyang' and 'doctor' should make you question it yourself." He added, "Shouldn't there have been doubts before boasting about being Gojong's personal physician?"

He also criticized Ahn Sang-ho for studying in Japan with Gojong's support, saying, "He has no shame as a human being. In such a difficult time, when the country was collapsing, they scraped together money that they did not even have to support his studies, and this is what he did. They raised a traitor." He added, "I was also selected as a South Korean government-funded student and went to Tsinghua University in China for my master's degree. But being a government-funded student is a great honor. Even while abroad, you must not act carelessly. In academics, you go overseas to study as a representative of your country. How proud is that in itself?" He continued, "But he had not even a speck of patriotism."

Meanwhile, actress Ha Young recently came under fire after her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities were revealed. As more of his collaborationist past continued to surface, Ha Young bowed her head in apology on the 12th, saying, "Through this incident, I personally looked into related materials and learned about my great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities." She added, "I reflect on having casually mentioned my family history without properly understanding the history of our country, which endured the painful period of Japanese colonial rule."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.