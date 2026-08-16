Noh Seul-bi Reveals Idol Plastic Surgery: "I Had Surgery at That Same Hospital... Pretty Much All Celebrities Do It"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Noh Seul-bi, an MZ shaman, drew attention with candid remarks about plastic surgery among idols and other celebrities, while also revealing her own experience with a canthoplasty.

Noh Seul-bi recently openly disclosed on social media that she had undergone canthoplasty.

She then said, "Let me tell you a secret about idols," adding, "You know how they suddenly wear sunglasses on stage or at the airport? They definitely had plastic surgery. I know because I had it at that same hospital."

She also explained the intent behind her comments, saying, "The purpose of posting this video is not to tell people to get plastic surgery," and added, "It is that even the celebrities you admire and think are beautiful have had plastic surgery."

Noh Seul-bi emphasized, "Of course, there are 1 percent of celebrities who do not, but pretty much all celebrities have had it. So don't put celebrities on a pedestal or look down on yourself. They are all beautiful because of hair and makeup."

She said, "This is not jealousy, it's the truth," and spoke frankly about her views on celebrities' looks.

Previously, Noh Seul-bi also revealed that she had undergone nose and breast surgery, drawing attention for her candid attitude toward not hiding her cosmetic procedures.

Meanwhile, Noh Seul-bi appeared on MBN's variety show "High School Dad and Mom 3" in 2023, where she shared her life as a single mother. She has also been drawing attention for her appearance on Disney+'s "Battle of Fates," released in February.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.