Maeng Seung-ji Shows Off the Figure That Captivated Her Younger Doctor Boyfriend... Flaunts Her Curves in a Swimsuit

Published

Maeng Seung-ji Shows Off the Figure That Captivated Her Younger Doctor Boyfriend... Flaunts Her Curves in a Swimsuit

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Entertainer Maeng Seung-ji drew attention after showing off her even more radiant beauty and glamorous figure following her public relationship with a younger doctor boyfriend.

On the 16th, Maeng Seung-ji shared photos with the caption, "The day I kept saying I was happy because the sky was so beautiful!"

In the photos, Maeng Seung-ji is enjoying a swim in a light blue swimsuit. Her curvy figure and slim proportions, visible through the swimsuit, catch the eye.

Maeng Seung-ji Shows Off the Figure That Captivated Her Younger Doctor Boyfriend... Flaunts Her Curves in a Swimsuit

Her latest update, showing off her even more radiant beauty after going public with her relationship, is drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji recently shared her love story with her younger doctor boyfriend and began posting Lovestagram content.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
Yoona, Jeong
More +