Maeng Seung-ji Shows Off the Figure That Captivated Her Younger Doctor Boyfriend... Flaunts Her Curves in a Swimsuit

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Entertainer Maeng Seung-ji drew attention after showing off her even more radiant beauty and glamorous figure following her public relationship with a younger doctor boyfriend.

On the 16th, Maeng Seung-ji shared photos with the caption, "The day I kept saying I was happy because the sky was so beautiful!"

In the photos, Maeng Seung-ji is enjoying a swim in a light blue swimsuit. Her curvy figure and slim proportions, visible through the swimsuit, catch the eye.

Her latest update, showing off her even more radiant beauty after going public with her relationship, is drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji recently shared her love story with her younger doctor boyfriend and began posting Lovestagram content.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.