"Why are the last digits of our IDs the same?" Jo Yeo-jeong and Ha Seok-jin, turn out to share the same birthday, 'strange vibe'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actors Jo Yeo-jung and Ha Seok-jin drew attention by revealing their unexpected connection of sharing the same birthday.

Actors Jo Yeo-jung and Ha Seok-jin appeared on the JTBC show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 16th. On this day, Jo Yeo-jung and Ha Seok-jin captivated viewers by revealing an unexpected past connection.

A mysterious atmosphere arose as it was revealed that the last four digits of their past social media IDs were the same: "0210. " It turned out that both of them share the same birthday, February 10th.

Regarding this, Ha Seok-jin explained, "My lunar birthday is the same as hers. We are both on February 10th.

" Ha Seok-jin added that he has not yet appeared in the same project with Jo Yeo-jung and expressed his wish to "act together someday. " jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.