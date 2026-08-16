Kim Seok-hoon Openly Refuses Yoo Jae-suk's Gift: "There Is Too Much Packaging, So Please Don't Send It Anymore" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Seok-hoon said on 'My Little Old Boy' that he had turned down a gift from Yoo Jae-suk.

Kim Seok-hoon appeared as a special MC on the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 16th.

Known among Generation MZ as the "trash uncle," Kim Seok-hoon shared a tip for picking up appliances he likes. He said, "Many people throw away used items when a new product like an air purifier comes out," and added, "You should move to an area where people move often. It should be a place where younger people live. Older people do not throw things away easily. Dongtan is a good place."

Kim Seok-hoon, who once joined the Yoo Line after appearing on MBC's 'What Are You Doing When You Play?,' also revealed that he had refused a gift from Yoo Jae-suk. He said, "Because the show I appeared on did well, Yoo Jae-suk sends gifts on holidays. He sends meat. As you know, the better the quality, the more packaging there is. The good meat seemed to come wrapped in about five layers. There was so much disposable packaging that I called Jae-suk and said, 'I appreciate the thought, but I don't like all the packaging, so I hope you won't do that next time.' He understood."

Seo Jang-hoon then asked, "If you had to choose between an overpackaged 100 million won luxury watch and a modest gift with no wrapping, which would you take?" Kim Seok-hoon answered honestly, "I have bought a similar watch, though not one worth 100 million won. It had no plastic and was neatly packaged in paper. So I think I would choose the 100 million won one," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.