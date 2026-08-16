A 10-Year-Old Girl Group Member Was Shocked by Her Matchmaking Agency Rating and Honestly Opened Up About Marriage and Childbirth Plans in "What Do You Eat for a Living"

Seola of WJSN in the YouTube content "What Do You Eat for a Living." Photo provided by Saego_F5

[Sportschosun Reporter Kwon Young-han] Seola of the group WJSN visited a marriage brokerage agency and spoke candidly about marriage, the future, and childbirth as a single woman in her 30s.

The first episode of the web variety show "What Do You Eat for a Living," titled "What If an Idol Went to a Matchmaking Agency | Should You Get Married?" was recently released on the YouTube channel Saego_F5. That day, Seola visited a marriage brokerage agency in the heart of Gangnam District wearing a wedding dress and held a one-on-one consultation.

Seola of WJSN in the YouTube content "What Do You Eat for a Living." Photo provided by Saego_F5

On the way to the consultation room, Seola said, "I came to a matchmaking agency that women in their 20s and 30s have probably thought about at least once," and added, "I came to see what kind of reaction a woman with my kind of profile would get."

The matchmaker outlined the agency's evaluation criteria, including age, appearance, income, education, and family background. However, the counselor explained that there was no score sheet based on a client's conditions, saying it was "for broadcast purposes only."

The counselor said Seola's appearance was a perfect 5 out of 5, saying there was no need to even discuss it. Her assets were rated 4 points. She also received 4 points for age, 4 for family background, and 1 for education.

Seola of WJSN in the YouTube content "What Do You Eat for a Living." Photo provided by Saego_F5

The counselor also explained, "A parent's occupation and family background are key indicators for judging a child's character, lifestyle, and attitude toward money."

After 10 years in the entertainment industry, Seola drew attention for earning a strong asset score for her 30s by steadily saving money even after receiving her settlement late. She also drew laughs with her honest reaction to the "1 point for education" she received for having only a high school diploma, saying, "I focused on music, so I dropped out of school..."

The final overall result was a B grade. Seola felt relieved, but she held herself together, saying, "You can be even more blunt. I'll just go home and cry before bed anyway."

Seola of WJSN in the YouTube content "What Do You Eat for a Living." Photo provided by Saego_F5

The consultation also revealed a number of behind-the-scenes details about matchmaking agencies that the public has been curious about.

The counselor said, "The first standard male members usually bring up is women aged 34 or younger. That's because it is directly tied to childbirth concerns," adding that matching conditions change significantly once a woman is over 35.

Regular membership fees start at around 3 million to 5 million won, but if a client wants a partner with stricter conditions than their own or requests VIP customized matching, the price rises to more than 10 million won.

To block frequent identity fraud and cases of married men signing up on dating apps, the agency said it thoroughly verifies original documents such as marriage certificates, family relation certificates, and graduation certificates.

Seola of WJSN in the YouTube content "What Do You Eat for a Living." Photo provided by Saego_F5

After the consultation, Seola opened up over a meal with the production team about her true feelings on marriage and childbirth as a woman in her 30s.

Seola said, "I haven't really thought deeply about marriage or childbirth. The fact that I haven't thought deeply about it made me wonder if maybe it's something I don't truly want."

She also mentioned her older sister's married life and said it had changed her perspective. Seola said, "Seeing my sister married and living so well made me jealous. I think family will become a huge source of strength and motivation when I get older. After my 30s, I feel like I'm slowly losing my drive in life, but marriage seems to create a new stage in life," speaking candidly about the direction she wants her life to take.

"What Do You Eat for a Living" shows the very real concerns of young adults in their 30s hidden behind the glamorous image of a 10-year idol. Through the theme of a matchmaking agency, it honestly explored marriage, choosing not to marry, childbirth, and the source of motivation in life, earning strong empathy from viewers.

Kwon Young-han, kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.