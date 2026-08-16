45-Year-Old Cho Yeo-jeong Stuns With Her Ageless Beauty Since Kindergarten... Childhood Photos from Her 'Ulzzang' Days Surprise Viewers

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Cho Yeo-jeong drew attention after past photos were revealed, showing that her striking beauty stood out even in kindergarten.

Cho appeared on the JTBC show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 16th, alongside actor Ha Seok-jin.

That day, photos from Cho's "ulzzang" days were unveiled, highlighting the beauty that had set her apart since childhood.

Everyone was amazed by her school days photos, as she had once been known as the "goddess of Bundang Jungang High School," enjoying popularity comparable to Song Hye-kyo at Eunkwang Girls' High School and Lee Hyori at Seomun Girls' High School.

Seeing Cho's consistently beautiful appearance since kindergarten, the chefs exclaimed, "She is really pretty, like a doll."

Reflecting on her school days, Cho said, "I went around without realizing how popular I was. My father was strict, so I had to come straight home after school."

When asked about her secret to maintaining a youthful look, Cho explained, "I'm a fitness fanatic. I believe in exercising at least once a day. I always try to do one of three things: dance, jogging, or swimming."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.