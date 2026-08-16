Cho Yeo-jeong, 45, says she eats jajangmyeon only twice a year: "My hands shake when I eat it"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Actress Cho Yeo-jeong shared her unusual self-care routine, from the ingredients in her refrigerator to her cheat-day menu.

On the 16th episode of JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," actresses Cho Yeo-jeong and Ha Seok-jin appeared.

That day, a refrigerator tailored to Cho Yeo-jeong's body type and health routine was revealed. She honestly shared the ingredients she usually eats because they suit her well, as well as the foods she avoids.

Cho Yeo-jeong's refrigerator contained fewer ingredients than expected. She said she also pays close attention to her sugar intake, since she loves sweets such as cake and doughnuts.

She also explained that she likes buckwheat and mung beans, but does not eat dairy products or meat. She said, "If I eat meat often, my body feels exhausted. I can't eat foods that are too heaty." She added, "I don't have garlic or onions either," and apologized to the chefs preparing the meal, saying, "I'm sorry there aren't many ingredients."

That does not mean she follows a strict diet all the time. Cho Yeo-jeong admitted that on cheat days, she eats jajangmyeon, ramen, and pizza.

"I used to try to eat jajangmyeon and ramen only once a year each. That was my own rule," she said. "But since last year, I started feeling a bit empty inside. So now I eat them twice a year." She added with a laugh, "When I eat them, my hands shake."

On this day in particular, she showed her determination to eat freely, unlike usual. Cho Yeo-jeong said, "Today I want to enjoy the food as much as possible. I'm willing to eat high-calorie dishes." She added, "I want to eat all the desserts too," expressing her excitement.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.