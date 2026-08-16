Ko Ji-yong, Who Divorced Huh Yang-im, Looks Unrecognizable... His Cheeks Appear Fuller

[Sportschosun's Jung Yoo-na] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, drew attention after sharing an update on his life following news of his divorce.

On the 16th, Ko Ji-yong posted photos on his social media account along with the message, "Weekend lunch with Sang-hyuk, Hong-gyu, and Seong-wook after their concert ended successfully."

The photos showed Ko Ji-yong enjoying a relaxed meal with Kim Sang-hyuk, Hong-gyu, and Choi Seong-wook. His bright expression as he spent time with friends he had not seen in a while also caught the eye.

In particular, Ko Ji-yong appeared healthier, with a fuller face than before. He had previously drawn concern after appearing noticeably thinner, which led to speculation about his health.

Ko Ji-yong, who once weighed as little as 63 kg, later appeared on a variety show and said at the time, "My liver function had declined overall. My liver levels rose sharply, and I was hospitalized. My mother even rushed to the hospital."

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong personally revealed last month, "I divorced my wife two years ago." Ko Ji-yong and Huh Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son Seung-jae the following year, but they have gone their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.