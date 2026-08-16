Im Won-hee Faces Closure Crisis for His Hanok Wine Bar After 4 Years: "The Place Has Been on the Market for Three Months, and Even Reservations Were Canceled" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On 'My Little Old Boy,' Im Won-hee flirted with Lee Hee-jin by showing off his hanok wine bar in Gangneung.

The second meeting between Lee Hee-jin and Im Won-hee was featured on the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy' on the 16th.

Im Won-hee stepped in to help Lee Hee-jin buy a used car. After their first meeting, the two had even gone out for drinks, and they seemed to have grown closer. Im Won-hee poured out his knowledge of used cars and worked hard to win her over. Lee Hee-jin then said, "I guess I should come back later with oppa and sign the papers," which made Im Won-hee excited.

After even taking a test drive in a car she liked, Im Won-hee said, "I want to take you to a nice place in Gangneung. You won't regret going," surprising everyone. The two then headed to Gangneung alone. Im Won-hee said, "I have a place I want to take Hee-jin to today," and brought her to a wine bar renovated from a hanok. As they entered, a staff member greeted Im Won-hee by saying, "Hello, boss." It turned out to be the wine bar he runs. Lee Hee-jin was amazed by the clean, stylish space and said, "It's so beautiful." Seo Jang-hoon was shocked and asked, "Is today basically a day for you to show off your charm?" Im Won-hee, who said he had been running the wine bar for four years, confessed, "It's been four years, but there's something important. I've never brought a woman here like Hee-jin. Only acquaintances have come, and I've never brought a woman. My dream has finally come true."

Lee Hee-jin worried, "Why are there no customers besides us?" Im Won-hee replied bluntly, "Actually, I had a reservation for 4 p.m. today, but I canceled it. We're closed for the day."

Lee Hee-jin is also a cafe owner. Im Won-hee asked, "What are the downsides of this place?" and Lee Hee-jin honestly replied, "It's too remote." Im Won-hee then revealed, "Actually, the place is on the market. It's been about three months." Lee Hee-jin said, "I also had no customers. The seating area was spacious, but it was empty. But now there are more customers. I worked hard to make it more active." She advised, "If you don't have any schedules in Seoul, the owner should be here." Im Won-hee complained, "Even when I'm here, if I sit down, people don't act like they know me. They pretend not to know me." Lee Hee-jin added, "I was worried people might not recognize me too. Some people didn't, but I greeted them even more brightly."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.