Kim Seung-soo: "Shingles Left Me at Risk of Half-Body Paralysis and Blindness; Even Doctors Thought I’d Be Left with Aftereffects" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Seung-soo opened up about his past battle with shingles on 'My Little Old Boy.'

The SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 16th, showed Kim Seung-soo meeting Kim Hyung-mook.

Kim Seung-soo recalled how he had narrowly escaped a serious situation after coming down with shingles. "I almost died from shingles. Blisters broke out all over my face. It felt like someone was stabbing my face with a fork and scraping it sideways," he said. "No matter how much painkillers I took, I still couldn’t sleep. Depending on where the virus invades, that area’s function becomes paralyzed. If it enters the right side of the brain, the left side can become half-paralyzed. The last time I went to the eye doctor, they said it seemed to have spread to the conjunctiva. If it reaches the optic nerve, you lose your vision. It made me think about how I should live from here on out."

Shin Dong-yup said, "I saw him at Kim Jun-ho’s wedding, and something seemed off. Heavy makeup covered it somewhat, but he showed me a photo from when it was severe, and it was the worst case of shingles I’ve ever seen. It was serious enough already, but it came to his face, so he was really lucky." Kim Seung-soo’s mother added, "He had a very hard time after hearing that he could go blind."

Fortunately, he has now recovered completely, with no scars left behind. Kim Seung-soo said, "I’m incredibly relieved. Even the doctor thought serious aftereffects would remain, so it feels like I’ve been given another chance. Once you’re in your 50s, you should never take it lightly."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.