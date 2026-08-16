Lee Haneul Finally Ends Feud Rumors With Kim Chang-yeol... Hints at DJ DOC Comeback: "You Don't Have to Care"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Haneul has hinted at a full-group comeback for DOC.

On the 16th, a short video titled "DOC will finally release a single album in November, 15 years later!" was uploaded to Lee Haneul's YouTube channel.

While talking with fans during a live broadcast, Lee Haneul said, "I was in a really bad mood outside today, but when I got home, my dog had chewed everything up and wrecked the place, so I was annoyed. I turned on the broadcast, and thanks to all of you, I feel better now," expressing his gratitude to fans.

He then hinted at a comeback, saying, "And this November, DOC will release a single for the first time in 15 years." Lee Haneul added, "Only DOC can do DOC's music style. DOC style is DOC style. No one else can do it. The album will come out in November." He continued, "You don't have to care. It's a rare old-school item. DOC style exists only in DOC. The genre of music we do is something even people who are good at today's foreign styles or K-pop can't do in our style. Of course, we can't do the styles they do either. It's just rare."

Lee Haneul also said, "Even if you're over 50, even if you're almost 60, I will show you that you can still make good music when you rap. I will show that people who hate things like 'older people should step aside,' 'young forty,' or 'young fifty' can still make good music even when they are older."

With the comeback announcement from DOC, Lee Haneul appears to have finally put an end to long-running feud rumors with Kim Chang-yeol. After his younger brother and 45RPM member Lee Hyun-bae died in 2021, Lee Haneul angrily claimed that Kim Chang-yeol had been involved in his brother's death. According to Lee Haneul, Lee Hyun-bae had planned to run a guesthouse business with Kim Chang-yeol, but Kim suddenly changed his position, leaving him in financial trouble. Lee claimed that Lee Hyun-bae was later injured in an accident while working a delivery part-time job, could not even get an MRI because he had no money, and eventually died from complications.

The two men had gone more than three years without contact, but in 2024 they appeared to have reconciled after gathering as a full group with Jung Jae-yong. However, last December, Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol, reigniting feud rumors. Lee Haneul has since mentioned Kim Chang-yeol calmly during live broadcasts and has now even hinted at a DOC comeback. Attention is now focused on whether the two can overcome their conflict and become close again as they once were.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.