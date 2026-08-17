Kim Na-young, at the Center of a 'Poorly Prepared Meal' Controversy, Shows What She Eats When Dining Alone... Hearty Beef and Pasta

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Kim Na-young drew attention after revealing her meals through a solo dining content series.

On the 16th, a video titled "Kim Na-young's solo dining collection. Let's eat together and share all kinds of stories" was uploaded to Kim Na-young's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Na-young showed her daily routine of taking care of her health through solo meals. She explained why she started the content, saying, "With summer here, I've been feeling really drained, so I'm trying to eat well."

Kim Na-young had a meal of beef tenderloin, makguksu, and kimchi. She said, "My goal is to make sure I eat well even when I'm alone while filming this," and added, "I want to build up my stamina. Lately, I've been working out a lot on purpose." The next day, she also enjoyed a filling meal of tomato spaghetti topped with burrata cheese.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young had previously been caught up in controversy over claims that the food she prepared for her family looked insufficient.

In response, Kim Na-young said, "There has been some controversy over the amount of food I serve. But when you actually see it, it was definitely not a small portion. I think it just looked very small on screen." She also expressed her frustration, saying, "My family is always full. But on days when I cook a lot, there are always leftovers. It breaks my heart when food is left over."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.