Shin Da-eun Makes Major Decision With Husband Im Seong-bin After 5 Years: "We Held Meetings for Two Months... We're Changing Our Home Interior"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Shin Da-eun has decided, after a family meeting with her husband, interior designer Im Seong-bin, to make a major overhaul to their home interior for the first time in five years.

On the 16th, Shin Da-eun shared a video and said, "After two months of family meetings with Mr. Im, we're giving our home a major refresh. We're starting with the kitchen, and I'll keep sharing the process with you."

In the video, Shin Da-eun drew attention as she introduced a chair placed in the newly decorated space and showed off the changed atmosphere of her home.

Earlier, Shin Da-eun said she and her husband, interior designer Im Seong-bin, had decided to make a major change to their home interior after five years.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Shin Da-eun explained why they decided to renovate, saying, "We are planning to completely change our home for the first time in five years." She added, "It's been five years, and our son Hayden has grown a bit, so he needs to sleep separately now. Since we're at it, we want to redecorate our space as well."

Shin Da-eun also said they plan to replace their existing dining table. She explained, "From the viewers' perspective, it may seem like we change furniture very easily," and added, "But our home kind of serves as a showroom for family homes. We can't just go into any house, bring in equipment, and film there, so we have no choice but to change things."

As she looked at furniture with her husband Im Seong-bin, Shin Da-eun appeared excited while choosing the sofa, bookshelf, lighting, and other items she wanted. She also visited IKEA to personally check out bookshelves, desks, and lights for her child's room.

Meanwhile, Shin Da-eun married interior designer Im Seong-bin in 2016, and the couple has one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.