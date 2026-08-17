Jennie Goes on Stage in Only Underwear... Was the Breast Exposure Video AI-Edited or Real?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] A video showing BLACKPINK's Jennie in a breast exposure incident is spreading rapidly. Is the video real, or was it altered with Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Jennie took the stage on the 14th at the Mountain Stage in Tokyo, Japan, during the '2026 Summer Sonic Tokyo,' a major music festival in Japan.

Her stage outfit that day was a custom Calvin Klein look. The outfit paid homage to the style Kate Moss wore on the Calvin Klein runway in 1993, reworking a beret, an oversized denim vest, and low-rise baggy jeans. It recreated Calvin Klein's 1990s archive with a sagging fashion style that left the underwear band visible by pulling the denim pants down. She also wore a recycled denim mini dress made from the waistband and belt loops of jeans, along with an archive leather belt.

After the performance, however, a video of Jennie's stage appearance quickly spread across social networking service platforms. The clip shocked viewers by showing Jennie's chest fully exposed while she was performing energetically.

The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed. It may have captured a real exposure incident, but there is also growing speculation that it was manipulated using AI technology. If the video turns out to be a fake created with AI, the producer could face punishment.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.