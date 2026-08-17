'77kg to 68kg' Ralral Shows Off a Dramatically Changed Swimsuit Look, Standing Out at the Valley

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster and creator Ralral has revealed her swimsuit figure after losing 9 kg.

On the 16th, a video titled "A vlog with crazy mood swings (water splash, bleaching, stocks)" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

Looking exhausted, Ralral said, "I think I have depression from the stock market downturn. It's the syndrome of feeling crushed when I check my stocks in the morning. I don't see any sign of getting better," adding, "I'm dieting too, so I don't even know why I have to live like this." To lift her spirits, Ralral eventually bleached her hair for a change of pace and later headed to a valley to enjoy some water play.

Ralral especially drew attention by wearing a rather bold pink halter-neck swimsuit. She had recently revealed that she had lost 9 kg, dropping from 77 kg to 68 kg. Compared with the swimsuit look she showed earlier this year, when her weight was at its highest, the difference was striking. Her bleached hairstyle and the vivid swimsuit color made her stand out even more at the valley.

Looking noticeably slimmer, Ralral also showed her determination to diet again before entering the water, saying, "Please make me lose weight."

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024 and has a daughter. She runs her own YouTube channel and is active as an MC on KBS2's "Superman Returns."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.