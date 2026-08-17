BTS Jimin’s South Korean Flag-Inspired Stage Outfit in the Heart of the U.S. Shines a Light on an Entertainment Industry Plagued by Pro-Japan Controversy

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[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) member Jimin once again raised Korea’s profile with his South Korean flag-inspired fashion.

On the 15th local time, Jimin showcased the South Korean flag-inspired look on stage during the Arirang World Tour held in Arlington, Texas, in the United States. He added red and blue hair pieces that appeared to draw inspiration from the Taegeuk symbol and wore an outfit modeled after the four geongon-gamri trigrams on the South Korean national flag. The day marked National Liberation Day of Korea, which commemorates the country’s liberation from Japan in 1945 and celebrates the establishment of the Government of South Korea as the successor to the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea (KPG). Through his fashion, Jimin brought the meaning of the holiday to the United States.

A staff member who accompanied BTS on the world tour posted photos and videos of Jimin along with a South Korean flag emoji, emphasizing that his hairstyle and outfit were meant to mark the country’s national holiday.

Jimin also wore a hat with a South Korean flag patch in the United States last year to mark the 80th anniversary of liberation. As the entertainment industry has recently been unsettled by pro-Japan controversy, Jimin’s move has drawn praise for helping restore national pride.

BTS set a record by remaining on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 for 21 consecutive weeks with their fifth full-length album, Arirang. In a survey conducted by global music data company Luminate among U.S. music consumers in the second quarter of this year, BTS’s local recognition reached 42 percent. That is overwhelming popularity, considering the overall average recognition rate for artists was 24 percent.

BTS will continue its Arirang World Tour.

Baek Ji-eun reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.