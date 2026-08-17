'Newlywed' 29th Young-cheol, Jung-sook♥'s Revelation.."She leaves food waste in the refrigerator and doesn't do much housework"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Jung-sook and Young-cheol, a couple from the 29th season of 'I Am Solo,' revealed their realistic newlywed life.

On the 16th, a video titled 'An-Park Couple | First Reveal of Our Newlywed Home! We Revealed Everything from the Refrigerator to My Wife's Weight' was released on the 'An-Park Couple' YouTube channel. On this day, Jung-sook and Young-cheol took the time to reveal their new home. The house stood out with its spacious layout and clean white-toned interior.

Jung-sook said, "I feel so good moving into such a spacious house after only living in small ones. I am very satisfied. " Young-cheol was seen doing the dishes from his very first appearance, and he brought laughter by nagging Jung-sook, saying, "You should soak things like pots in water if possible.

It's hard to wash them. " Jeong-suk bickered, saying, "I get it. He always scolds me.

His nagging is really bad. " Young-cheol also revealed, when showing the refrigerator, "I think I need to mosaic this part. I couldn't throw away the food waste, so I put it in the refrigerator and it's been a week.

" Jeong-suk explained, "I didn't have time to throw away the food waste. I was too busy until Sunday. Flies would swarm if I left it outside, so I suggested leaving it like this while I was away.

" Yeong-cheol also showed a kimchi container with only a little liquid left in it, adding, "(Jeong-suk) left it as is, saying she didn't have time to wash it. She keeps saying she doesn't have time, but she keeps using social media. " Meanwhile, when Yeong-cheol complained, "(Jeong-suk) doesn't do housework at all," Jeong-suk hurriedly covered his mouth, eliciting laughter once again.

At the end of the video, Jeong-suk said, "Since I haven't been a housewife for very long, I think I will be good at it once I level up. " Meanwhile, the two appeared on the 29th season of the ENA·SBS Plus show 'I Am Solo' (Older Woman, Younger Man Special) last year, developed into a real-life couple, and held their wedding ceremony last April. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.