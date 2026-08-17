BTS as a “Rule Maker”... Will the Grammys’ HYBE Outreach Work After the Horse Has Bolted?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) has emerged as a “rule maker” in the global music market.

Billboard recently reported a statement from Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, regarding the controversy over the newly created “Best Asian Pop Music Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

Mason said, "Regardless of our intentions, it has become clear that some artists feel the (Asian pop) category does not represent the music they have worked so hard to create. As someone who came from the music world, I take that to heart. We will work to make sure musicians feel truly respected. Now that the Grammy Awards have more than 100 categories, it is time to think about how we can improve our efforts."

In response, Billboard said The Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards, may restructure the Asian pop category starting with next year’s ceremony.

In fact, The Recording Academy held talks with HYBE, the agency behind BTS, as well as musicians, labels, and managers representing K-pop, J-pop, Chinese pop, India, and other regions. It also convened its full board and nominations committee to carry out separate advisory discussions on the Asian pop category, with the goal of respecting and accurately honoring Asian music.

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

The Recording Academy’s statement can effectively be seen as a white flag to BTS.

In June, the Grammy Awards announced the creation of an Asian pop category to distinguish music from Asia, including Korea, China, and Japan. BTS then declared a boycott, saying, "We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

For years, the Grammy Awards have faced discrimination criticism for excluding non-English-language artists from major awards and confining them to genre-specific categories. But after BTS took the bold step of refusing to submit, the Grammys responded by calling for a review and broader input, even visiting the group’s agency. That marks a major blow to the pride of the highly prestigious awards show. In effect, it acknowledged that it cannot afford to set aside BTS and K-pop if it wants to preserve global viewership, commercial success, and the ceremony’s authority.

With this, BTS has symbolically shown that it is not merely a participant, but a “rule maker” capable of changing the rules of the awards themselves. The controversy has already damaged the Grammy Awards’ reputation as the “world’s most prestigious music awards” and its image of fairness. Whether the Grammys’ attempt to fix things after the fact will work remains to be seen.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.