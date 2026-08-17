The First Child Was Taken to the NICU... Wife Wants a Second Baby 60 Days After Giving Birth: "Even If My Body Breaks, I Still Want One" ('Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] While their first child was in the neonatal intensive care unit, a wife sparked conflict with her husband by wanting a second baby just 60 days after giving birth.

Episode 181 of MBC's "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 17, will follow the story of a couple known as the "60-day couple," who are struggling with unbearable pain as their baby is hospitalized in the NICU for unexplained apnea. The couple said they visited Dr. Oh Eun-young after everything changed overnight following childbirth. What happened to the couple and their child?

On the show, the wife of the "60-day couple" said, "I don't care what happens to my body. Even if my body breaks, I want to have a baby right now," revealing her desperate feelings. Her husband then said she had brought up having a second child even before two weeks had passed since delivery, surprising everyone in the studio. He urged her to prioritize treatment and recovery over another pregnancy, saying, "It is impossible to give birth and raise a child with your body in its current condition. Both of us could end up in trouble."

The wife also said she had asked the baby in the NICU, "I'm sorry, but can you hold on until you have a sibling?" drawing sympathy from viewers. Even though medical staff advised that she needed enough time to recover after a C-section before trying to conceive again, she reportedly pleaded in tears for the waiting period to be shortened. Why is she so desperate to have a second child?

Meanwhile, the observation cameras captured the husband, who had stayed calm in front of his wife and family, finally breaking down when he was alone. Quietly washing baby bottles, he burst into tears and could not stop crying for 30 minutes. Dr. Oh Eun-young then surprised everyone by offering the couple an unexpected piece of advice, along with concern.

Amid all this, a desperate message from the wife of the "60-day couple" arrived for the production team of "Marriage Hell." What exactly happened to this couple? Their heartbreaking story will be revealed on MBC's "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.