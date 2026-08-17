A Wife Plans a Second Pregnancy Just 15 Days After Giving Birth While Their First Baby Is in the NICU... Husband Breaks Down in Tears on 'Marriage Hell'

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The story of a couple facing heartbreaking circumstances will be revealed.

On Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell' (hereinafter 'Marriage Hell'), the story of a '60-day couple' whose baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit for unexplained apnea will be shared.

The wife expresses her desperation, saying, "I don't care what happens to my body. Even if my body breaks down, I want to have a child right now." She also reportedly asked the baby in the NICU, "I'm sorry, but could you hold on until we have a younger sibling?"

The husband says that, despite medical staff advising that she needed enough time to recover after a cesarean section before becoming pregnant again, his wife began planning a second pregnancy before even 15 days had passed since giving birth. He pleads with her, saying, "Both of us could end up in danger," and urges her to focus on treatment and recovery first.

Dr. Oh Eun-young then gives the '60-day couple' unexpected advice, surprising everyone. Meanwhile, the production team of 'Marriage Hell' receives an urgent message from the wife of the '60-day couple.' What exactly happened to this couple? The episode airs on the 17th at 9 p.m.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.