Oneus's Seoho Completes Mandatory Military Service and Returns, Setting the Stage for Full 5-Member Activities

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Oneus member Seoho has returned to fans after completing his military service.

According to his agency, B1A4 Company, Seoho completed his mandatory service in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on the 16th.

With Seoho back, Oneus is set to officially resume activities as a full five-member group. The group had already drawn strong attention from global fans after announcing the 2026 ONEUS World Tour 'Full Moon,' and anticipation is building for the stage performances the five members will deliver together.

Seoho has already proven his solid musical talent through a wide range of songs. In particular, his solo single "Hatchling" showcased his refreshing vocals and demonstrated his broader musical range, while also leaving a deep impression on listeners with its message of encouragement.

As Seoho announces his return amid an enthusiastic response from fans, curiosity is growing about the group's next steps. Oneus has remained active across music, live performances, and television, and attention is now focused on the powerful synergy they are expected to show as a complete group.

Meanwhile, Oneus plans to continue its active promotions both in Korea and overseas.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.