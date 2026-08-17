Who Is the Man in the White Hood Spotted on the BigBang Set?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BigBang released additional teaser images two days before the launch of its new song.

On the 17th, YG Entertainment posted the '[BIG] teaser photo' on its official social networking service.

Set against an unfamiliar space and symbolic objects, the new teaser highlighted each member's distinct character even more clearly. Taeyang stood out with a catchy hairstyle and stylish pose, showing his unmatched presence. G-Dragon exuded a refined aura with his signature iconic and trendy outfit. Daesung displayed his own charm through a chic expression and nuanced facial acting. In addition, unusual props such as a three-tier cake model and a mysterious figure wearing a white hood were placed throughout the scene, heightening curiosity about the new song.

BigBang will release its new digital single 'BIG' at 6 p.m. on the 19th, the group's 20th debut anniversary. The group will then launch its world tour 'XX: COSMOS' with shows in Goyang from the 21st to the 23rd, followed by 33 performances in 19 cities around the world, including North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.