DOC to Make a Comeback in November, 15 Years Later... Will Feuding Kim Chang-yeol Join?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group DOC is returning.

On the 16th, Lee Haneul posted a video on his channel titled, "DOC will finally release a single album in November, 15 years later!"

In the released video, Lee Haneul said, "DOC will release a single in November, 15 years later."

He emphasized, "Only we can make DOC's music. No one else can. You don't have to care if you're not interested. Even today's famous K-pop singers who are good at what they do can't do our style. Of course, we can't do the style they do either. But this is a rare old-school item. For young forties, young fifties, and people who hate the idea that 'older people should step aside,' we will show that you can still make good music even when you're older."

Fans welcomed Lee Haneul's comeback announcement. However, it remains unclear whether this will be a full-group return including Kim Chang-yeol or a two-member comeback by Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong. That is because Lee Haneul and Kim Chang-yeol have long been at odds.

In 2021, Lee Haneul lashed out, saying that Kim Chang-yeol was responsible for the death of his younger brother, Lee Hyun-bae. He claimed that Lee Hyun-bae had struggled financially because Kim Chang-yeol failed to keep a promise to invest in a guesthouse business in Jeju Island, and that he later died from complications after a traffic accident while working a delivery part-time job. Lee Haneul later left comments on Kim Chang-yeol's account, writing, "My brother was killed by you," and vented his anger through broadcasts targeting Kim Chang-yeol. DOC appeared to reconcile in 2024 when the members gathered after Jung Jae-yong lost his mother. But the reconciliation mood did not last long. Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong went ahead with a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol, and Lee Haneul made remarks suggesting that Kim Chang-yeol had contributed very little to DOC's music, reigniting rumors of conflict within the group.

DOC debuted in 1994 and won widespread popularity with numerous hits, including "The Tragedy of Superman," "Summer Story," "Murphy's Law," "I'm Such a Person," and "Run to You." Attention is now turning to whether fans will once again get to hear their distinctive music.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.