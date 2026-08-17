"Golfer Husband♥" Park Jung-ah Crochets After a Fight With Her Husband, Ends Up With a Pile of Scrubbers... "Found Peace of Mind" ('Detectives' Business Secrets')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Park Jung-ah, formerly of the group Jewelry, will share the story of why she took up crocheting after a fight with her husband.

In the "Case Notebook" segment of Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets," airing at 10 p.m. on the 17th, a woman married for six months will share her troubling story: "I think my brother-in-law sees me as a woman."

One day, the client was called by her mother-in-law and went straight to her in-laws' home after work, where she ran into her younger brother-in-law at the front door. Seeing her, he made a suggestive remark: "You look so pretty in your work uniform, sister-in-law. I think it would feel really good to get service from you." His lingering gaze made her feel an indescribable sense of discomfort. His suspicious behavior continued after that. He even deliberately dropped items on the floor, then pretended to pick them up while seemingly stealing glances at the client's body under the table.

Then came a decisive incident that confirmed the client's suspicions. For her husband's birthday, she invited her mother-in-law and younger brother-in-law to the newlywed home for a meal. Later, while her husband and mother-in-law were talking in the living room, she briefly went into the bedroom and came face to face with her brother-in-law, who was carrying a mysterious bag. When she looked startled, he said, "I left your brother a surprise gift." Although she felt uneasy, she let her suspicions go for the moment because the room did contain her husband's birthday present, which her brother-in-law had left behind. But the next day, while getting ready for work, she discovered that her uniform, which she had dry-cleaned and hung in the closet, had vanished without a trace. She eventually asked the detective team to look into her brother-in-law, saying, "I think my brother-in-law stole my uniform."

After launching their investigation, the detectives confirmed that the client's brother-in-law had no particular job and was living by managing a building owned by his mother. People around him even praised him, saying, "He's really good to his mother" and "He's the perfect devoted son." But as they dug deeper into the actions of the brother-in-law, who had seemed ordinary and reliable on the surface, unbelievable secrets about him began to emerge one by one. When the shocking findings were revealed, the cast of "Detectives' Business Secrets" erupted in disbelief, saying, "This is insane," and Defconn in particular shook his head, asking, "How is this even possible?" What exactly lies behind the brother-in-law's secretive and dangerous provocation toward his sister-in-law? The show will reveal the forbidden desire that goes beyond the bounds of family.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-ah, the leader of Jewelry, who returned as a full group for the first time in 20 years, will appear on the show as a one-day detective and show unexpected variety skills. Park Jung-ah, now in her 11th year of marriage and the mother of a first-grade elementary school daughter, will reveal her own special way of calming herself after a fight with her husband through "Detectives' Business Secrets."

Park Jung-ah confessed, "To find inner peace, I express my anger by crocheting scrubbers." When Defconn asked, "Do you crochet while watching 'Detectives' Business Secrets'?" Park Jung-ah replied, "I get all worked up," then pulled out a huge pile of scrubbers she had made thanks to the show, shocking everyone on set. When Kim Poong exclaimed, "How many times have you had to get angry to make all these?" Park Jung-ah laughed and answered calmly, "There are more at home," drawing bursts of laughter. Park Jung-ah's scrubber collection, born from her search for "inner peace" and her transformation into a crocheter, will be featured on Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets" at 10 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.