BB Girls' Ice Cream Surprises Fans as a One-Day Weathercaster... Set to Appear on JTBC's 'Morning &' on the 18th

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] BB Girls' Ice Cream will take on a live news broadcast as a one-day weathercaster, showing a different side of her charm.

Ice Cream will appear as a one-day weathercaster on JTBC's morning news program 'Morning &,' which airs at 7:30 a.m. on the 18th.

On the day of the broadcast, Ice Cream will deliver a live weather forecast and show a charm that is different from her stage performances. Her bright and friendly personality, combined with a calm and elegant image, is expected to bring viewers a pleasant morning.

Her stable delivery will also be one of the key points to watch in this live broadcast. After group activities and now a challenge as a one-day weathercaster, attention is focused on what kind of fresh new side Ice Cream will show on live news.

BB Girls, the group Ice Cream belongs to, debuted in 2011 and drew attention as their songs 'Rollin'' and 'We Ride' surged back up the charts, establishing them as one of the K-pop industry's representative 'summer queens.' After announcing a fresh start with agency GLG in 2024, the group released its second single 'LOVE 2' and a remake of 'Hope.' They have also carried out a wide range of activities, including holding their first official fan meeting.

More recently, they released their new song 'Body Wave' after about one year and two months and returned with active promotional activities. The track blends refreshing tropical sounds with a powerful moombahton rhythm, and BB Girls brightened the summer music scene by filling various music show stages. In particular, the members took part directly in the planning stage and throughout the production process, adding even more meaning to the release.

Meanwhile, 'Morning &,' featuring Ice Cream as a weathercaster, will air on JTBC at 7:30 a.m. on the 18th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.