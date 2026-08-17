Lady Jane's husband Lim Hyun-tae turned a 5 million won stock investment into 50 million won... "I ranked in the top 3% for returns" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lim Hyun-tae will reveal his own strategy for ranking in the top 3% in stock investment returns.

On the 17th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' released a preview video titled, 'Lim Hyun-tae reveals the secret behind earning 10 times his principal through stock investment.'

Lim Hyun-tae was seen checking stock charts on a laptop, a tablet PC, and two mobile phones. He said, "I started investing with 5 million won, and my profits grew to 50 million won." In the studio, reactions poured in, including, "Ten times the principal?" and "He really has a talent for it."

Lim Hyun-tae also said he once ranked in the top 3% of returns at a securities firm. He explained that he began investing seriously after marriage to secure income. "I read a lot of books. I have my own method, and I work hard," he said, raising curiosity by teasing a reveal of the secret behind his 900% return. The episode of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' featuring Lady Jane and Lim Hyun-tae will air on the 18th at 10:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, Lady Jane married Lim Hyun-tae, who is 10 years younger than her, in 2023, and the couple has twin daughters.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.