"Pulls off pigtails at 50"... Yoon Son-ha, on hiatus, shows off ageless, youthful appearance

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yoon Son-ha has drawn attention with her youthful beauty that seems untouched by time.

On the 16th, Yoon Son-ha shared updates on her social media, revealing that she had watched the movie 'The Odyssey,' and released several photos. The photos show Yoon Son-ha visiting the theater with an acquaintance.

Wearing a hat and dressed comfortably for an outing, Yoon Son-ha boasted unchanging beauty even with a natural look and minimal makeup. In particular, Yoon Son-ha, who was born in 1975 and is 50 years old, captivated viewers with her youthful appearance that makes it hard to believe her age.

She effortlessly pulled off a casual outfit and a hairstyle with her long hair braided into pigtails, creating an atmosphere that made her look even younger. In another photo, she posed affectionately with an acquaintance, matching a white top with beige pants and pink sneakers.

Her broad smile reveals a bright atmosphere that hasn't changed much since her days as a broadcaster. Yoon Son-ha also shared a detailed review of the movie she watched that day.

She expressed her satisfaction, stating, "I heard that since the movie was shot on IMAX film, it had to be seen in an IMAX theater, so I made a special effort to watch it in IMAX, and it was a really good choice. " She added, "The grand scale, overwhelming visual beauty, and the music and sound effects maintained the tension until the very end, making the nearly three-hour running time fly by in an instant.

" She further revealed that she had studied the Trojan War, Greek and Roman mythology, and the story of Odysseus beforehand, noting, "If I had gone in knowing nothing, I think it would have been quite difficult to follow the character relationships or the flow of the story. " Meanwhile, Yoon Son-ha debuted as a KBS 16th-generation public recruitment talent in 1994 and has appeared in various dramas such as *The Heirs*, *Six Flying Dragons*, and *The Best Hit*.

She was also active as an actress and singer in Japan, where she was loved as a Hallyu star. Yoon Son-ha married a businessman five years her senior in 2006 and has one son and one daughter.

In 2017, she apologized after being implicated in an incident where her son assaulted a classmate during a school retreat; she has since suspended her acting career and emigrated to Canada with her family. olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.