Lee Hyori, Married to Lee Sang-soon, Reveals How Intense Her Past Relationships Were... "We Fought by Throwing Phones" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Hyori looked back on a rather intense past relationship.

In episode 9 of JTBC's "Love War," which airs on Tuesday, the special diplomats Choi Daniel and Pungja will appear. After Choi Daniel honestly said, "I dated as much as anyone else. My longest relationship lasted five years," Pungja confessed, "I had a lot of relationship troubles." Lee Hyori then recalled her dating life in her 20s, saying, "I also used to fight by throwing my phone."

In one segment, a boyfriend who is obsessed with every move his girlfriend makes and a girlfriend who loves drinking and partying face off in an uncompromising "obsession war." The boyfriend boasted, "My girlfriend looks like LE SSERAFIM's ChaeWon and aespa's Karina," then drew attention by saying, "Because my girlfriend is so beautiful, I can never let my guard down." He also demanded, "Who are you texting? Show me your messages," whenever she was on her phone, and even kept watch over the nail salon she runs, sparking Seo Jang-hoon's anger.

In particular, the hard-drinking girlfriend raises her boyfriend's anxiety by unexpectedly being hit on or receiving a confession from a male friend. The boyfriend also revealed that after one of her male friends confessed to her while she was drunk, he turned off her phone and lost contact with her. He described it as "the most shocking thing I've ever experienced," heightening curiosity about what really happened in that incident.

When the girlfriend's unexpected side while heavily intoxicated was revealed, Lee Hyori said she understood the boyfriend's worries, adding, "She basically has flirting built in." As curiosity grows over how the hard-drinking girlfriend behaves at gatherings, the full story of the obsession battle between the controlling boyfriend and the "Karina look-alike" girlfriend will be revealed in the main broadcast of "Love War."

oyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.