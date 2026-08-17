Kim Na-young opens up about her family life after divorce and remarriage: "I lost my mother early, so I never knew what love was"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young reflected on her years as a mother and shared heartfelt thoughts as her eldest son, Shinwoo, celebrated his 10th birthday.

On the 16th, Kim Na-young shared a glimpse of her daily life on YouTube and said, "Today is Shinwoo's birthday. He'll go to school, and we'll have a birthday party in the evening. But it's already his 10th birthday."

Watching her son reach double digits, Kim Na-young looked back on the past 10 years. "I gave birth to Shinwoo, fed him, went through baby food, and watched him take his first steps. All of that feels so far away," she said. "But won't this moment feel distant and precious 10 years from now, too?"

Kim Na-young also spoke candidly about the fear she felt before becoming a mother. "I always wondered whether I could be a good mother," she said. "I don't have any memory of being loved by my mother. She passed away when I was young."

She added that she had wondered, "If I never received that kind of love, can I give it to someone else?" and recalled the moment she first held Shinwoo in her arms.

Last year, Kim Na-young revealed on another channel that "my mother passed away early when I was young, and my father remarried. I have a stepmother."

She said, "When Shinwoo was first born, I asked the doctor, 'But doesn't he need to be fed something?' I still remember that moment." She added, "But the moment I saw him, I fell completely in love."

She also said that raising her two sons has helped heal even her own childhood wounds.

"What's amazing is that I worried about whether I could be a mother because I never received that kind of love, but sometimes it feels like I'm filling the love I wanted by giving it to my children," Kim Na-young confessed.

"When I look at Shinwoo and Lee Jun, it feels like I'm seeing my own childhood," she said with a smile. "Being a mother is truly wonderful. It's so hard, but still."

She went on to say, "Anyway, since it's Shinwoo's birthday, I'm sharing all kinds of thoughts," expressing her affection for her son, who has now turned 10.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married a businessman in 2015 but divorced in 2019, four years later, and has raised her two sons, Lee Jun and Shinwoo, on her own. She later began a public relationship with MY Q in December 2021, building a new family life.

The two held their wedding ceremony last October and became husband and wife. Since then, they have shared glimpses of their family life and received much support.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.