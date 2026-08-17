Ha Young’s Great-Grandfather’s Pro-Japanese Past Sparks Renewed Attention to Her Old Remarks: “My First Hanbok at 28?”

[Reporter Park A-ram | Sportschosun] As public attention grows over the pro-Japanese activities of actor Ha Young’s great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, her past social media posts are also drawing renewed scrutiny.

On January 9, 2021, Ha Young shared photos from a shoot on her personal account along with the caption, "My first hanbok. It was a fun shoot #Royal Secret Agent." In the photos, she is wearing a danggi hairstyle, a pink skirt, and a light blue jeogori.

Some online users focused on the phrase "my first hanbok" and reacted by saying, "How could a Korean person have never worn hanbok before?" "She must have worn it at least once for a first-birthday party, at kindergarten, or in elementary school," and "Don’t children always wear it at some point?"

Meanwhile, Ha Young appeared on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th, and said that her great-grandfather studied in Japan, later opened a Western-style hospital in Hanyang, treated Emperor Gojong, and that her family has been doctors for four generations. After Ahn Sang-ho’s pro-Japanese activities became controversial, her agency first denied the claims as "groundless," but reversed its position the next day, saying it had responded "without sufficient verification." The agency apologized, noting that Ahn Sang-ho’s name appeared on a list of council members for the Daejeong Friendship Association, which was formed in 1916.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.