Ye Jung-hwa, Ma Dong-seok's Partner, Shows Off AI-Like Virtual Human Visuals... "She Doesn't Look Human"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Ye Jung-hwa shared an update on social media for the first time in a while, showing off her unchanged beauty.

On the 16th, Ye Jung-hwa posted several photos on her personal account along with a heart emoji. She did not add any caption, but the images showed her posing in various ways while wearing white-toned outfits.

Ye Jung-hwa paired a white top with a lace mini skirt. She matched her lace socks and shoes in similar tones, creating a cohesive look. Her long straight hair and natural makeup added a clean impression.

She struck several poses, including lying on her stomach on a bed and sitting while looking into the camera. In photos taken with a transparent chair, she gave off an even more relaxed mood.

Fans who saw the post reacted by saying, "Even AI would glitch if it looked like this," and "Isn't this AI? There's no way this is a real person."

Ye Jung-hwa's return to social media also drew attention. After not posting for some time since 2017, she began sharing glimpses of her daily life again in May this year. Friends also left comments, expressing their delight at hearing from her after such a long break.

Meanwhile, Ye Jung-hwa, born in 1988, first became known as a fitness model and later continued her broadcasting career through appearances on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "My Little Television." She and actor Ma Dong-seok had been in a public relationship for years, registered their marriage in 2021, and held their wedding ceremony in 2024. Ma Dong-seok recently began filming "The Roundup 5."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.