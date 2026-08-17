At 56, Jung Jae-hyung Gets His First Driver's License... It's Fortunate Jokes, "You'll Have to Give It Up in 15 Years. You Won't Be Able to Drive for Long"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer and composer Jung Jae-hyung drew laughs after his close friend, singer It's Fortunate, cracked a teasing joke when Jung obtained his driver's license at age 56.

On the 16th, a video titled "Do you have a 30-year friend whose personality matches yours, but whose tastes do not?" was released on the YouTube channel "Yojeong Jae-hyung."

Jung said he had finally obtained his driver's license, adding, "I'm actually pretty good at driving. I got a perfect score of 100 on the skills test, and there was a slight issue during the road test because the signal changed. But I passed safely."

When It's Fortunate appeared shortly afterward and saw Jung's driver's license, he laughed and said, "Everyone, our roads have become a little more dangerous. Drive defensively. You never know what might pop out from anywhere." He then added, "If you just put it away in a drawer, you'll have no accidents. If you let it sit for 15 years, they'll even give you a Class 1 license later. But since you're older, you'll probably have to give it up in 15 years," drawing more laughter.

It's Fortunate continued with another teasing remark, saying, "There is no legal requirement, but older drivers do face a higher risk of accidents, right? Some local governments even give 100,000 won if you return your driver's license. But brother, you won't be able to do this for many more years." His playful jab once again made everyone laugh. In fact, to help prevent traffic accidents, some local governments operate programs that provide transportation subsidies or local vouchers to drivers aged 70 and older who voluntarily surrender their licenses.

Meanwhile, Jung Jae-hyung was born in 1970 and is 56 this year. He runs his personal YouTube channel, "Yojeong Jae-hyung," and has recently appeared on SBS's "The Ballad of Us" and Netflix's "Closet Battle."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.